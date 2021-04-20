Extended early voting is scheduled in Greenville today for the May 1 municipal elections.
Voters across Hunt County are deciding on members for the city councils in Campbell, Celeste, Commerce, Greenville, Lone Oak, Quinlan and Wolfe City; a $50 million bond election for street improvements in Greenville, for the first members of the government for Poetry, the county’s newest town, as well as the boards of the Commerce, Community and Wolfe City independent school districts.
Early voting is scheduled daily through April 27, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in downtown Greenville. Extended early voting is scheduled at the office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today and Thursday, April 22.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
