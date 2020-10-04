Campaigning is underway for the 2020 Bras for the Cause, which is being conducted virtually this year.
“There’s so much excitement already,” said Janeen Cunningham, one of the organizers and a long time supporter of the annual event.
And just because it is being conducted online, and not along the streets of downtown Greenville, doesn’t mean that there is any less of a turnout of those submitting their wildly decorated undergarments.
“We are now at 90 bras,” Cunningham said Friday morning. “There’s so much excitement already!”
“BRApocalypse 2020” is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 8, via Facebook Live at the Bras for the Cause Hunt County Facebook page, www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo.
Preparing for conducting the event virtually has offered its unique challenges.
“People have had a hard time figuring it out, but so many people have offered to help,” Cunningham said.
The virtual event will take place through broadcasts across several local Facebook pages, each one broadcasting different programming.
On the Bras for the Cause Facebook page, a slide show of the submitted decorated bras is available, as well as short videos of contestants participating in “shameless campaigning” for votes.
Live music sets from local musicians will be shown on the Friendlee News Facebook page and a “Tonight Show” format talk show will be presented on the Landon Winery Facebook page, which will include virtual wine tastings, interviews, videos and surprise guests.
All broadcasts will show the awards ceremony, which is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. when online voting closes.
Bras for the Cause also sells T-shirts as part of their fund-raising efforts and are available at both locations of Greenville Floral and Gifts. All shirts are $20 and sizes from small through 4XL will be available. People are encouraged to wear their shirts for “Tee Shirt Thursday.”
Bras for the Cause has raised over $1 million for the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation in the past 11 years, with funds going to purchase equipment for the cancer center and to provide support for local cancer patients.
