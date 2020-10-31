Multiple activities are scheduled today and this evening to celebrate Halloween.
Note: In each case, COVID-19 protocols regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be in effect.
• The Home Depot, 7101 Centerpoint Lane, Greenville, is hosting a Book Character Dress Up Day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children are invited to wear their costumes and donate a new, unwrapped character book or stuffed animal, to be given away. Treats will be available throughout the store.
• The inaugural Caddo Mills Fall Stroll, presented by the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Caddo Mills Volunteer Fire Department, is an all-day event. Activities are scheduled at the fire department, 2206 Main St. in Caddo Mills, beginning at 8 a.m. with the 5K Costume Fun Run and the Cardio Drumming Shake It off at 10 a.m. and the opening of vendor booths at noon.
Trunk or Treat is planned between 4-7 p.m.
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville, is hosting Treat Street between 3-5 p.m. Participants are invited to wear their costumes and drive through the church’s parking lot for the event.
• The Love and Integrity Funeral-Cremation Services, 4900 King St. in Greenville, is presenting a drive-thru All Saints Night for kids and teens between 5-7 p.m. Everyone must remain in their cars for safety.
• A Community Fall Festival, hosted by Hunt County Kids and benefiting the Quinlan Split Shots Fishing Team, is scheduled between 1-6 p.m. at the Quinlan Sports Association, 2084 E. Quinlan Pkwy. The day will include activities including corn hole games, a bounce house, a pumpkin patch, a tractor show and games and food.
• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St.
City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists as a way of offering an alternative to Halloween on the Square.
• The Tawakoni Community Trunk or Treat event is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the West Tawakoni City Park. Volunteers assisting with the providing of candy are asked to arrive at 4:30 p.m.
