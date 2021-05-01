Despite the rain expected this weekend, several community events are still planned, offering a variety of entertainment and family-friendly fun.
Unfortunately, an event scheduled for Saturday that did get canceled because of the weather was the Fly-In at the Greenville Municipal Airport, and annual event in which aviation enthusiasts bring historic military aircraft.
However, the Hunt County Fair is still expected to continue as planned, with the auctioning of champion livestock scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Other attractions at the fair include an antique tractor pull at 6 p.m. and a concert at 8 p.m., featuring country music artist Tracy Byrd and special guest Cody Wayne.
Byrd is a Texas native and is mostly known for hits like “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.” Meanwhile, East Texas’ own Cody Wayne is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and an up-and-coming singer-songwriter. Wayne received the Texas Regional Radio Annual Music Awards’ distinction as “New Male Vocalist of the Year” in 2018.
Also planned for Saturday is the second performance of Greenville High School’s 2021 annual Band and Flash Floor Show. For 90 years, the show has been an annual tradition, and was only canceled twice, once during World War II and again in 2020, due to COVID-19.
With the theme, “Journey through the ‘80s,” the show will begin at 7 p.m., in the Greenville High School gymnasium.
Greenville isn’t the only place in Hunt County where there will be fun to be had this weekend, as Caddo Mills also plans to have its annual Fox Fest Saturday.
Hosted by the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce, the festival will include a 5K run at 8 a.m. and a one-mile run at 9 a.m. Other contests will include a hot dog eating contest at 11:30 a.m., turtle races at 1 p.m., and a best dressed pet contest at 1:30 p.m.
Throughout Fox Fest, the community will also be able to enjoy pony rides, water balls, a bounce house, musical entertainment, and shop from a variety of vendors.
As usual, the City of Greenville plans host its weekly Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, on the corner of Lee and Bois D Arc Street.
