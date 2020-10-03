There is still time to submit entries for Monday’s 14th Annual Pink Parade.
The breast cancer awareness event, hosted by Carevide, will be virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Kasey Kent Smith is inviting the public to provide their pink-related photos which can include selfies, group shots, memories, or anything else that shows off pink/breast cancer awareness via messenger at www.facebook.com/PinkParade or via email to ksmith@carevide.org.
The email is also for submitting comments or asking questions about the Pink Parade.
“We have a handful and our staff has been great to send pics,” Smith said Friday. “We’re also going to feature some pictures from past parades as well.”
During the first dozen years, the walk culminated in the release of pink balloons in honor of those who have won the fight against breast cancer, and white balloons in honor of those who have lost the battle. In 2019 the parade organizers released a sea of bubbles into the air.
This year’s virtual Pink Parade will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Monday at www.facebook.com/PinkParade/.
