On March 27, 1918, a new women’s group, The Delphian Club, was established in Commerce, Texas. A social club devoted to studying and service, the Delphians have remained actively involved within the city for 102 years.
The Delphian Club constitution states that its object “shall be to stimulate individual effort, to promote social and educational progress and have a representative organized body ready to take action on any measure that vitally affects the community.”
Recently, Commerce Delphian Club President Dorothy Hopkins announced with regret that the group had voted to disband.
“We are closing down,” she said. “Due to COVID-19 and the age of the members, we had to go inactive. I hated that we had to do it, but we are all in our 80s and unable to get out during the pandemic. We also lost several members during the past year.
“As president of the Delphian Club for the last four years, I want people to know about this group of women who have served the town and the county for so many years.”
At first, the Delphian Club, whose motto is “Not what we have, but what we share,” adopted a theme for each year. But, starting in 1974, the theme was extended to two years.
“We always had a theme, and then we did programs based on our theme,” Hopkins noted. “The 2018-2020 theme was “Reaching for 2118.” It reminded us to reach forward and to stay informed.”
The Delphian Club has a special relationship with the Commerce Public Library.
“The club has always been a big supporter of the library,” Hopkins said. “We were involved in the library’s renovation and in the replacement of the building’s spindles. Then, the library honored us on March 27, 2018, to commemorate our founding.”
“We celebrated our dual anniversaries as both the Delphian Club and the Commerce Public Library building were 100 years old in 2018,” said Nan Clary, director of the Commerce Public Library. “We had an open house to celebrate their centennial at the same time as ours. The Delphian Club has been generous in donating books over the years. Lately, they have presented us with nonfiction children’s books.”
“During our 100-year celebration, we contributed a children’s bench to the children’s section of the library,” Hopkins said.
Each member of the Delphian Club is also a member of the Friends of the Commerce Public Library.
Other entities that received support from the Delphians are the Commerce Food Pantry, the Commerce Animal Shelter and the Bargain Box to benefit the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center of Commerce.
In the past few years, the Delphian Club has budgeted each year to participate in the Commerce Literacy Program, the Commerce Fire Department Education Program, the CISD Clothe the Children Program, the North Texas Children’s Museum and a Valentine’s or St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Oak Manor Nursing Home.
After they decided to dissolve the organization, the Delphian members chose a way to disperse the funds.
“A check for $3162.58 was presented to library director Clary,” said Delphian Club treasurer Billie Biggerstaff. “We specifically requested that the funds go to the benefit of the Commerce Public Library.”
Biggerstaff has been a member of the Delphian Club for 35 years.
“As we shut the club down, I am the member who had been there the longest time,” she said. “Unfortunately, other members had either moved or died. After moving to Commerce in 1985, we joined a church. One of the ladies at the church invited me to come to a Delphian Club meeting. Joining the club has been enjoyable and a good way for me to meet people in the community.
“We sponsored many fundraisers so that we could give scholarships to students going to the university. The Delphian Club was a study club, not necessarily a civic club. I really hate to see it shut down, but it’s a sign of the times. So many women now have to work and raise their family and take care of their household. They just don’t have time for a club or any outside activities. Like so many clubs, there were not enough people to do what we want to do. So regrettably we had to shut down.”
