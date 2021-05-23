Hunt County has experienced an amazing roller coaster ride in terms of employment during the past two years, from record employment in 2019 to record unemployment in 2020.
The local jobless numbers improved significantly in April, with hundreds of new jobs added, but the totals still fall behind where they were 24 months earlier, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Additional unemployment benefits for out of work Texans are coming to an end. The “we’re hiring” signs remain up at many area businesses, with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce hosting a major job fair this weekend.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in April from 6.5% in March. The rate was well below the 10.8% rate in April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment in Hunt County was reported at 3.1 percent in April 2019, the lowest ever recorded for the month.
There were 41,763 people reported as employed in the county during April, representing an increase of 254 jobs since March and 5,423 positions in the past 12 months. There were 41,836 people reported on the job in Hunt County in April 2020, a record for the month.
A total of 2,460 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, a decline of 417 people since March, and 1,918 fewer than in April of last year.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the state will stop accepting an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits. Citing a study by the Texas Workforce Commission, Abbott said the number of unemployed receiving assistance was nearly equal to the number of open jobs in the state.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Express Employment Professionals are hosting are job fair for temp to perm employees at Solvay in Greenville. The positions offer $16 an hour for temporary and $17.79 an hour for permanent employment.
The job fair began Saturday at the Chamber office, 2713 Stonewall Street in Greenville and from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27 at the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee Street.
