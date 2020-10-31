Lines formed at polling sites in Hunt County again Friday, the last day to vote early before Tuesday’s elections.
The county has already seen a record turnout for early voting. A final early vote total was not available as of press time Friday but is expected to come close to the record for voting Hunt County, set during the 2016 presidential election.
The final day of early voting also resulted in reports of stolen campaign signs, as supporters of President Donald Trump contacted the Herald-Banner to indicate that some Trump signs were missing Friday from in front of the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said his office has also received calls about missing Trump signs from other locations.
“Yes, we have received a few, about two or three that we are looking into,” Meeks said, adding filing a criminal charge is possible for anyone caught in the act. “It would be a theft, whether a misdemeanor or a felony would depend on the value of the sign. Otherwise, it would be classified as a criminal mischief.”
A quick check of the perimeter of the Fletcher Warren Civic Center Friday morning did not turn up any Trump signs, although there was a brisk business of Trump merchandise and souvenirs being sold from a vendor in the parking lot.
Another 1,742 people voted early in Hunt County Thursday, on a day when early voting was extended to 7 p.m. at both the Greenville and Caddo Mills locations.
Early voting was scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m. Friday.
A complete preview of the elections, including sample ballots, is scheduled to be included in today’s editions of the Herald-Banner.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that as of Friday morning, a total of 24,070 early ballots had been cast.
The presidential election in November 2016 saw a then-record 17,534 early votes case locally.
A total of 31,805 people voted in the elections four years ago, as more than 18,000 voters cast ballots in the county on election day, another one-day record for the county.
Multiple special issues are on this year’s ballot, along with national, regional and statewide contests.
• Greenville residents are considering whether to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, allow liquor sales and whether to approve a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
• Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school.
• Voters in the city of Campbell are deciding on whether to allow beer and wine sales at stores.
• Voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
• County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race on the ballots.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
