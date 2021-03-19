There have been eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Hunt County in the past two days.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting this afternoon that there had been 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, compared to the 5,490 cases reported by the Hunt County Health Department Wednesday.
The number of recoveries was unchanged at 5,295 and the number of deaths attributed the virus was also unchanged at 154.
The Hunt County Health Department has announced it would no longer be issuing daily reports on local statistics related to the virus, as the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
There had been 13,031 people in Hunt County who had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, with 6,964 people reportedly being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
