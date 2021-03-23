Multiple Easter egg hunts and related events are scheduled across Hunt County, starting Friday and during the next two weeks.
• The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville has set Easter After Dark for 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is designed as an Easter egg hunt for grown-ups, and is open to anyone 18 and older. Prizes will be placed in hundreds of eggs, which will be hidden on the Museum grounds at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville. Cost for the hunt will be $10 for Museum members and those registering before event, and $12 for those signing up the day of the event if any tickets are still available.
Participants should bring a flashlight, as well as something to store all their eggs. Tickets found inside the eggs will be redeemed for prizes inside the Museum, which will include admission to multiple museums and attractions in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. tickets to the Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR event in November and several cash prizes, including one egg which will hold $75.
Additional information is available by calling 903-450-4502 or visiting the museum’s web site at www.cottonmuseum.com
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 1. Eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard, for the free Eggstravaganza.
• The Tawakoni Public Library, 340 West State Highway 276 in Quinlan, will present a reading of an Easter story, along with Easter crafts, starting at 10:30 a.m. April 3.
• The Feed My Sheep Ministry - Hunt County has scheduled a free Easter meal for 2 p.m. April in the Ja-Lu Park, 2 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville. Participants are invited to bring a dish to the meal. Additional information is available by calling 903-392-7108.
• The Celeste Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 3 at the Celeste Elementary School Pavilion. The event is scheduled to ask feature games, pictures and more and to continue to 4 p.m.
• The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department and West Tawakoni Friends of the Park have scheduled an Easter egg hunt for 2 p.m. April 3. The free event for children 12 and under will take place at the West Tawakoni City Park. Anyone wanting to donate plastic eggs and/or individually wrapped candy can drop the items off at West Tawakoni City Hall or Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division Street, has Easter egg hunts scheduled for 1 p.m. April 3 and for 10:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. April 4, featuring special golden prize eggs. The events are free to all children through fifth grade.
