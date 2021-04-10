As we head back toward a sense of normalcy one of the bits of good news is that we will be able to enjoy a little bit of music this year at the Hunt County Fair. The 2021 Hunt County Fair is set for April 23-May 2. Opening night will feature Casey Donahew, followed by Michael Summers & 30 Miles East.
After being cooped up for more than a year, many of us are ready to be out again. Music will be that pathway for many of us and the fair will help satisfy that need. The important thing is that it shows that we’re moving in a positive direction when it comes to fighting back against coronavirus — as we will later testify to in this editorial.
The fair is also important for young people to get out and show the animals that they have been raising. This will be their moment to shine.
Then there are those of us who really want to enjoy the fair food. We’re not going to lie about craving something deep-fried from one of the many vendors that will be on hand to deliver a delicious piece of gluttony — probably on a stick.
So, go out and enjoy. Also remember to take the precautions needed to keep coronavirus at bay, which brings us to our next point . . .
HIT: We are making headway on vaccines
We still have a long way to go but it’s good to see that we are starting to make progress here in Hunt County when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Monday, 21.36% of the county’s population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 15.22 percent having been fully vaccinated. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, with 5,295 recoveries. Both statistics were unchanged since March 22.
What we can’t afford to happen is for this to slow up. We are now at a stage where many of us have seen how destructive COVID-19 can be to our lives. How many of us have lost a loved one or know of someone who has? How many of us have had the virus? How many are still struggling with the long-term effects of a virus that still remains mysterious to scientists and physicians?
The good news is that the vaccine is starting to arrive in large quantities at some of our larger pharmacies, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. In addition, Hunt Regional Medical Center and smaller pharmacies are also providing vaccinations to help expedite the process.
We still have work to do, but it’s encouraging to see so many step up and get the shot.
HIT: Feeding through food, spirit
Jacob and Samantha Lewis are the first to admit they didn’t found Feed My Sheep Ministry, but they are the ones leading the way when it comes to providing ministerial outreach to the homeless of Hunt County — both in spirit and nutrition.
The volunteers, who are led by the Lewises, with Feed My Sheep Ministry, have been serving meals and providing hygiene products to those in need every Saturday, at 2 p.m., at Ja-Lu Community Park. They are there to help those who have found themselves homeless through mental illness, drug addiction or alcoholism, escaping an abusive household, or losing a home to foreclosure.
“Every week, we have volunteers bring the main dishes and sides,” Jacob Lewis said. “Sometimes, businesses also donate food. Last week, Pizza Hut donated several pizzas, and not long before that, Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse) gave us a lot of food.”
In addition to serving meals at Ja-Lu Park on Saturdays, Samantha Lewis also drives around Greenville Tuesday mornings, giving sandwiches to people in need.
It’s groups like this that are determined to make Greenville a better place — one that offers compassion and care. It’s not an easy job. The ministry does not yet have nonprofit status — something it is working to achieve — but it’s clear they are headed in the right direction for the betterment of all.
HIT: Baylor brings championship home to Texas
On Monday night, Baylor University climbed to a new height by winning its first NCAA men’s basketball championship. The victory over Gonzaga marked a thrilling ride through the NCAA tournament for Baylor.
It marks just the second time that a Texas-based school has won an NCAA men’s basketball title. The first was Texas Western when it won the 1966 title with the first all-Black starting five against the vaunted University of Kentucky Wildcats.
For coach Scott Drew, the victory marks the culmination of a longheld promise of bringing an NCAA title to Waco. He first made that prediction in 2003 when he was hired to clean up the mess left behind by former coach Dave Bliss.
In turn, Drew has built the Bears into a formidable program that may have been the best team in the country last season before the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Baylor has a 1-2 punch in the world of basketball with a national champion program in its women’s program and men’s team. Baylor joins Connecticut, Maryland and Stanford as the only universities to win titles in men’s and women’s basketball.
