Less than six weeks ago, Texas was in the grip of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic as December and February proved to be a fateful mix of slow rollout of vaccines and a stubborn resistance to mitigation efforts “suggested” by state officials.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been quick to point out his coronavirus accomplishments but, often, absent when it comes to taking responsibility for his failures, including more than 44,000 dead from the virus. In what can only be described as a blatant move of political deflection and executive fiat, Abbott repealed the state’s loosely enforced mask mandate.
Abbott does deserve some recognition for admitting that COVID-19 is still a threat to our communities and common sense should be applied to best practices, but he’s also sending a mixed message when it comes to public health and safety.
Despite the efforts to minimize the impact of the virus, or by listening to the fringes on the extreme right, who have argued the virus is no worse than the flu or who cling to ideology that mask wearing is infringing on a personal right, Abbott’s move flies in the face of science and the same common sense he advocates. In fact, Abbott didn’t even bother to consult some of his top health officials.
Of course, there has been a decline in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks when it comes to coronavirus. More vaccine is headed this way and the approval of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine now gives Texans three choices when it comes to vaccination.
However, we should all understand by now that coronavirus has reached a point where nearly all of us have a personal anecdote about the power of the virus to kill or to sicken.
Here in Hunt County, more than half of all COVID-19 deaths happened from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31. There have been more than 150 deaths here. By comparison, pneumonia and influenza killed 338 people in Hunt County from 1999 to 2019, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control.
And, oh by the way, for those of you who believe that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, do you know now many people have died from influenza between 1999 and 2019? Less than 20.
So, Abbott’s managed a virus that has proven to be so infectious that its overwhelmed the state’s hospitals twice in the last year, killed more people than the flu or pneumonia will kill in four years and has put thousands of people out of work because of the virus. Not to mention that nearly 200,000 school children and school staff have been infected with the virus since in-class learning was re-established last fall.
If we’ve learned anything from the last few months with Gov. Abbott is that facts are not really a thing, especially when it’s inconvenient.
A more appropriate message from the governor would have been to tell the people of Texas that their hard work and sacrifices are starting to pay off and it looks like by the end of May we will have enough vaccine to have herd immunity to completely re-open.
Instead, we get a rushed effort to re-open the state as three highly contagious variants of COVID-19 are arriving in the United States. At least two of the three have already been identified in Texas. The variant from Brazil is believed to be able to resist vaccines to a certain degree. That variant, thankfully, has not shown up in the state.
While some will cheer Abbott’s decision, we think it’s hasty and made out of the failures from the Texas power grid during last month’s winter storms. There was no need to rush this, but this is Greg Abbott, after all, and sometimes common sense is lacking.
— Herald-Banner
