For a year, we have all suffered through the same experience — the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been a very long year. COVID-19 has proved to be many things to Americans, including a lightning rod of political division, sparking vitriolic opposition to mask orders and other ways to help stem the spread of the virus. It has also proven to be just as dangerous and deadly as many feared.
In a year, more than 500,000 Americans have died, including more than 44,000 here in Texas — four times what the seasonal flu or pneumonia kill in a year. In Hunt County, more than 200 people have died from the virus — many in hospitals out of the area. The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 5,000 Hunt County residents — approximately 5.5% of the county’s total population has contracted the virus.
When COVID-19 first began its spread, arriving here in Hunt County on March 24, there were many predictions, scenarios and projections about what the virus was capable of doing. We found one from a Minnesota-based data firm that suggested that if 7% of the adult population — those 16 and older — of Hunt County contracted the virus that approximately 372 people would be critically ill and 20% of those patients would die — the estimated death toll was 74 people. We’ve hit that 7% number if you look at the number of adults, but that mortality rate is far worse than what the model suggested. At the time the model by Carrott Health was a worst-case scenario. It’s plausible that Hunt County’s mortality rate is as high as 40% among the most critically sick patients.
We also don’t know what the long-term effects of the virus will be and there is a significant number of people who are still struggling with COVID-19 months after they were initially infected.
Remember, we were also told a lot of things about the virus, including an initial suggestion not to wear masks or that it was no worse than the seasonal flu. We were also told that it would just go away, or that after the Nov. 3 election it would disappear, but it hasn’t.
We were reminded of Gov. Greg Abbott’s initial response to the virus, including this quote: “This is not a death sentence we’re dealing with here. This is a typical outcome that we expect to see. Working together, I know we can do it.“
The problem with that statement is that it has been a death sentence for more than 44,000 people in the state of Texas, and COVID-19 showed no mercy for many, who suffered in isolation as they died. For those Texans who were over the age of 80, the virus was particularly cruel, with 34% of the deaths but only 2.3% of the estimated total cases.
In Hunt County’s nursing homes, there have been 48 deaths of the 299 residents who had COVID-19, while another 219 employees had the virus. In many cases, the virus was spread by employees to patients. Hunt County nursing homes are licensed to care for 585 people. Without knowing the true census of those homes, the best we can say is that 51% of all Hunt County nursing patients had COVID-19. Greenville’s Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation saw 85% of its patients test positive for the virus.
Coronavirus tried all of us in terms of patience. Nobody likes wearing a mask, but the incomprehensible push back against them might be one of our societal low points. America has been built on the back of adversity and challenge, but we often failed in this warlike effort to confront a new threat to not only our personal well-being but our national security.
There were moments to be proud of during all of this. Schools pivoted in ways that were hard to imagine to educate students, feed their community and provide the tools needed to ensure that students were connected technologically. For school districts, this was an epic challenge but many faced it with vigor to do what was best when it comes to educating our children.
We saw an outpouring of charity across the area, where people tried their best to take care of one another, especially when it came to providing food and comfort as the pandemic forced many out of work. Community food drives were an essential tool in easing these burdens for many families.
For many of us, the importance of protecting those around us became a fundamental part of our daily lives — mostly by sacrificing events or connections to ensure safety. Mask wearing was accepted by the vast majority of people, who understood the modest sacrifice of convenience outweighed the potential harm that the virus presents to those around us.
The underlying message of COVID-19 is that we can do great things together — as witnessed by the staggering speed at which vaccines were made to fight the virus — but it also reminded of us our potential weaknesses when it comes to science, health and compassion toward others. COVID-19 is not going to easily go away, and we are seeing it fade away but we cannot give up vigilance against this unseen enemy. We have to stand together and be prepared to fight back against the virus and others that may follow.
— Herald-Banner
