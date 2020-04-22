COMMERCE – With precautions against COVID-19 in effect, the planting of a serenity garden at Blackland Ranch in Commerce, which was planned for Wednesday in observance of Earth Day, has been postponed to a later date.
The tree-planting event was planned by a Commerce-based ecological education and advocacy organization called the Awakened Foundation, and the planting of its serenity garden is part of its “ranch-to-city-link” initiative.
“Ninety-seven percent of urban communities in the United States do not meet air quality standards, there are higher rates of people with cancer and diseases, and there's not enough access to healthy food in the inner cities,” the Awakened Foundation’s website states about the ranch-to-city link program.
“Through this campaign we shed light on these disparities, rally for green city spaces and bring city folks out to the ranch to commune with nature. We also offer education, and resources local urban farming projects and community gardens to improve the air quality and provide access to healthy food which will improve the overall health of the community.”
Despite having to postpone the planting event, members of the Awakened Foundation are still working on Blackland Ranch.
“We are all currently corona free, here at the Blackland Ranch,” the organization’s founders, Brian and Dominique Massiah said in a press release. “Our focus remains on the health and safety of our community, and we urge everyone to stay safe and practice social distancing when out in town.
“We are going to be continuing the garden and will put out volunteer opportunities at a later date,” the press release continued. “Thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate this challenging time together.”
Those who would like to donate plants or seeds to the Awakened Foundation can call 856-449-2735 or send an email to theawakenedfoundation@gmail.com for more information.
Ecologically-engaged people will also be able to tune in to Earthx’s series of workshops this week, which were developed in partnership with National Geographic and will all be streamed from their website at earthx.org.
