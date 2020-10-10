Voters in Hunt County will head to the polls beginning Tuesday to cast early ballots for the Nov. 3 elections, which are likely to generate a huge turnout.
In addition to the presidential, senate and congressional contests, and a variety of statewide races, local voters will also be making choices for representatives on their city councils and school boards. Greenville residents will be deciding three major issues dealing with freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowing liquor sales and a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Caddo Mills residents will be voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and voters in the south end of Hunt County will be considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
There is also the race for County Constable Precinct 1, which is the only contested Hunt County race.
Sample ballots are included in today’s edition of the Herald-Banner.
Early voting for the elections is scheduled to continue through Oct. 30 in two locations only in Hunt County. Voting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Oct. 18 and 20 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said there has been an unprecedented surge in people registering to vote.
“It's been crazy,” Martinez said, noting his staff has been working non-stop catching up. He explained the office typically receives about 50 voter registration applications weekly.
“The past few weeks, there have been around 400 when we get back to work each Monday,” Martinez said. “There’s been thousands.”
Martinez is encouraging voters that it will be safe to cast their ballots. Early voting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center will include COVID-19 protections and that there will be a phone number posted outside the site for those who do not wish to leave their vehicle.
“We will go outside and come to you,” he said.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.