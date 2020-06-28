Voters head to the polls starting Monday to cast early ballots for the July 14 political party runoff elections.
It would appear that, as was the case with the March 3 primaries, the biggest turnout in Hunt County will come from Republicans. Not only did the vast majority of voters during the primaries participate in the GOP election, but the only local races on July 14 are on the Republican Party runoff ballot.
The runoffs were postponed from the previously scheduled May 26 date because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will also have a significant impact on how voting proceeds this time around.
Republican voters will be making final decisions for candidates running for state representative, Hunt County attorney, one Hunt County commissioner and two county constables.
Democrats will be making choices in their nominees for U.S. senator and railroad commissioner.
Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from Monday to July 10, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St. in Greenville. There will be no early voting on Friday, July 3, because of the Independence Day holiday. Thursday, July 2, is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 is between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The winner of the Flynn and Slaton runoff will face Bill Brannon of Como in November.
• In the race for Hunt County attorney, Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan are vying for the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans is facing Mark Hutchins for the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• The GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 is between Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela. The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party runoff race for Constable Precinct 3 is between Joel Gibson and Wade Sheets.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Sample ballots for both runoffs, along with a list of polling locations on election day, are included in today’s editions of the Herald-Banner.
Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs has released a checklist for voters, designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at polling stations, including self-screening for symptoms, maintaining the recommended six feet distance between individuals and utilizing proper hygiene. Voters are also recommended to wear face coverings and hand sanitizer to disinfect oneself after interactions with polling stations or workers. If an election judge is not able to identify a voter in a face covering, the individual should be prepared to lower or remove it when checking in. Voters exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus are encouraged to make use of curbside polling, and voters at high risk for the virus should consider staying home and submitting a ballot by mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.