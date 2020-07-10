More than 3,000 people in Hunt County have already voted early for next Tuesday’s political party primary runoff elections.
Today is the last day for early voting, through 5 p.m. at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St., in Greenville.
A preview of the elections, including ballot boxes and a list of polling locations, will be included in Saturday’s Herald-Banner.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that a total of 3,020 early voted had been cast for the elections as of noon Thursday, which included 329 people voting in person and 29 ballots by mail on Wednesday.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 is between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The winner will face Democrat Bill Brannon of Como in November.
• In the race for Hunt County attorney, Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan are vying for the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans is facing Mark Hutchins for the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• The GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 is between Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela. The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party runoff race for Constable Precinct 3 is between Joel Gibson and Wade Sheets.
•The race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States senator is between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West.
• The two Democratic Party candidates still in the running for the position of railroad commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
