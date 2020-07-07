Early voting for the July 14 political party primary runoff elections continues this week.
Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Friday at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St. in Greenville. Thursday was the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
There were 327 people who voted in person Monday, 65 by mail and one Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), which allow service members, their eligible family members and overseas citizens to vote absentee.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff.
Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 is between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The winner will face Democrat Bill Brannon of Como in November.
• In the race for Hunt County attorney, Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan are vying for the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans is facing Mark Hutchins for the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• The GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 is between Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela.
The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party runoff race for Constable Precinct 3 is between Joel Gibson and Wade Sheets.
•The race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States senator is between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West.
• The two Democratic Party candidates still in the running for the position of railroad commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
