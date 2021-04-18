Early voting for the May 1 municipal elections begins Monday and voters in Greenville will be making choices on millions of dollars toward repairing local streets and the next members of the city council.
One of the candidates seeking the council has since withdrawn from the election, although his name will still appear on the ballot.
Voters across Hunt County will be deciding on members for the city councils in Campbell, Celeste, Commerce, Lone Oak, Quinlan and Wolfe City; for the first members of the government for Poetry, the county’s newest town, as well as the boards of the Commerce, Community and Wolfe City independent school districts.
Early voting is scheduled daily through April 27, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in downtown Greenville. Extended early voting is scheduled at the office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 22. Sample ballots of the contested races to be decided are included in today’s editions of the Herald-Banner. Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
• Two people, Jerry J. Ransom and Cedric Dean, both current members of the Greenville City Council, are vying for the post of Mayor of Greenville, to succeed David Dreiling. Brian Hudgeons, Ramon Rodriguez and Terry Thomas are vying for the Place 1 seat on the Council, while Kevin Heath and Kenneth D. Freeman are competing for the Place 6 seat. Bernardo Esobosa had been in the running for the Place 6, but announced April 14 he would no be seeking the office, as he would be moving out of Greenville. February was the final day to make changes to the ballot, so Esobosa’s name will still be listed in the Place 6 race.
• A $50 million bond proposal is on the City of Greenville ballot, to pay for repairs and/or maintenance to local roads.
• The incorporation of the Town of Poetry was approved by voters in November, and now it is time to choose who will make up the community’s first council. Voters will be choosing a mayor and five aldermen for the panel in the far south end of Hunt County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.