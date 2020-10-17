Thousands of early ballots have been cast in Hunt County, with additional opportunities to vote available during the weekend and voting is running well ahead of the presidential election in 2016.
Some residents had not yet received their ballots by mail as of Thursday, but the Hunt County Voter Administration Office is certain they are in the mail.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said another 2,238 persons voted early in person during Thursday’s extended early voting session, with 3,441 people voting early Wednesday.
Martinez said another 329 mail-in ballots had been received.
Voters had contacted the Herald-Banner, indicating that as of Thursday they still had not received the mail-in ballots they had requested.
Martinez said his office had responded to all of the applications they had received.
“We get them out as quickly as we can,” he said. “We’ve done all we can do.”
When combined with the 1,735 votes cast on the first day Tuesday, a total of 7,414 votes had been cast early as of Friday morning.
That compares to a total of 5,570 ballots cast during the first three days of early voting in 2016, which ended up setting a record for early voting in Hunt County.
There has been some confusion among voters wanting to vote for the three propositions on the city of Greenville ballot dealing with freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowing liquor sales and a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Martinez said some voters who have Greenville mailing addresses were not allowed to vote for the propositions.
“Some of them were not actually in the city,” Martinez said. “You have to be living in the city limits to vote on the city propositions.”
After Friday’s session, early voting for the elections resumes Monday and continues through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Tuesday, Oct. 20, and again on Oct. 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
