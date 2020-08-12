Fire departments across Hunt County spent much of Tuesday battling both grass and structure fires, as seasonal drought conditions had increased significantly in recent days.
With temperatures reaching at or above 100 degrees and with almost no chance of precipitation in the forecast, Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said he is waiting before calling for the county’s first ban on outdoor burning in almost a year.
“The fire danger is definitely increasing, but I don’t think we’re there just yet,” Hill said.
Most of Hunt County is already under substantial drought conditions, especially in areas in the south end of the county, according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Tuesday morning, Hunt County recorded readings of 517 to 717, with a countywide average of 635.
While a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms were in the outlook for Hunt County between Tuesday evening and this morning, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for no additional chances of precipitation through the end of the week.
But Hill is wanting to be cautious before instituting a burn ban.
“Not as of today,” he said, adding that if conditions worsen, the Hunt County Judge has the authority to institute a seven day emergency ban.
None of the counties surrounding Hunt County were under bans on outdoor burning as of press time Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.