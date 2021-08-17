Dozens of COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized locally, many in the ICU, which is still filled beyond capacity.
Almost all of the patients had not been vaccinated against the virus.
Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare said as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville had 62 COVID patients. “Twenty-one of these patients are in our 16 bed ICU which means we have double occupancy in five of our ICU rooms,” Hill said. “We are waiting on sufficient staffing to double patients in additional ICU rooms. There are 15 patients holding in the emergency room in Greenville and one in Quinlan today waiting on inpatient beds. There are 16 ICU patients on ventilators – none are vaccinated.”
Hill said additional nurses are arriving.
“Of the 20 traveler nurses expected on Monday, 17 arrived and are being oriented at this time,” Hill said. “We have received notice that 10 ICU nurses and eight respiratory therapists from the state will arrive tomorrow.”
The traveler nurses are costing Hunt Regional Healthcare approximately $200,000 per week. The Hunt County Commissioners Court Monday pledged to dedicate $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to the hospital district to help it recover the additional costs.
“Currently the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional vaccine dose,” Hill said.
Those eligible include individuals receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; who have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome); advanced or untreated HIV infection; or who are receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
Anyone who fits the current criteria for the third dose can make an appointment at the Hunt Regional Healthcare Urgent Care Center using the link https://hrmedpartners.org/covid-vaccine-information/.
“It has been confirmed the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Greenville is also providing third doses by appointment,” Hill said. “Other area pharmacies and CareVide are providing first and second doses of the COVID vaccine and we strongly encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at your earliest convenience.”
