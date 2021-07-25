Dozens of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hunt County this week.
Multiple vaccination events will be available in Hunt County during the next few days.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday morning that Hunt County had 5,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 32 patients since Wednesday, with 994 probable cases, an increase of 18 patients in the past two days.
The county had 6,319 estimated recoveries of the virus, 22 more than was reported Wednesday.
There were 97 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Wednesday morning, 17 more than had been reported Wednesday.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 966 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Friday morning, an increase of 70 patients in two days, which accounted for 26.16% of the 3,692 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 38.83% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 33.84% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 67.26% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 61.50% being fully vaccinated.
At least two vaccination drives are scheduled this month.
• The Bethleham Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville is hosting the first dose of the vaccine at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the second dose scheduled at 10 a.m. August 17. No appointment is necessary and those attending are asked to enter through the west side of the church at 3802 Washington Street.
• The Apostolic Way of Truth church in Greenville and the Texas Army National Guard are hosting free a COVID-19 vaccination event on July 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 3307 Logan Street in Greenville. Limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given and registration is available online at AWOTChurch.com
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
