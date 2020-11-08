On Veterans Day, Greenville’s Texan Theater will be the scene of a show honoring Hunt County’s former military servicemen and women.
The show – which will feature music, patriotic displays and special guests including state Sen. Bob Hall, state Rep.-elect Bryan Slaton, Greenville Mayor David Dreiling and 100-year-old local World War II veteran Jay Butler – was planned after it was announced in early October that the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade would be canceled.
“Terry Driggers (owner of Terry Driggers Realty Service) and I were in the middle of planning an event for Greenville High School’s FFA, but with the school district having to be so strict about COVID, we knew we weren’t going to be able to have it,” said Friendlee Buffington, who will be hosting the show. “Then, when the Veterans Day Parade was canceled, we decided we had to do something to honor our vets.”
Because of precautions against COVID-19, only 76 local veterans will be watching the show in the theater to allow for social distancing. The celebration, however, will be streamed live, at noon, on Friendlee News’ Facebook page, on the weekly program, Friendlee Live.
At the event, Butler, as guest of honor, will receive special recognition.
Butler, of Cash, is a World War II veteran who landed with the second wave on Omaha Beach and fought in the Battle of the Bulge as a member of the 23rd Infantry. In September, he celebrated his 100th birthday. For his service and sacrifice, Butler has earned a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and several other distinctions.
In retirement, Butler has been active in several veteran-related projects in the area, including being a former quartermaster for the local VFW post and a founding member of the Hunt County Honor Guard. He was also instrumental in the creation of a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in West Tawakoni and used to stand guard at Texas A&M University-Commerce’s annual Veterans Day Vigil. He has also participated in the university’s East Texas War and Memory oral history project.
