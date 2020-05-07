COMMERCE – To help people unemployed in the wake of COVID-19, the Commerce Community Action Program will soon start offering small-but-needed financial support for Commerce-area job seekers in need.
For now, C-CAP — a general community support non-profit which brings together volunteers from the city of Commerce, Commerce ISD and Texas A&M University-Commerce — is collecting donations, to raise at least $20,000 for the effort.
Starting next week, job seekers who live in the 75428 ZIP code will be able to pick up applications for the assistance at Commerce food pantries — at the First Presbyterian Church and Bread of Life Church of the Nazarene — or the Texas Workforce Commission office.
Commerce residents who are unemployed because of the coronavirus will be able to apply for amounts up to $150, to go toward the following expenses:
• Childcare
• Auto payments or auto insurance payments
• Clothing for a job interview
• Cell or landline phone bill payments
• Hygiene products
• Gas money
• Haircut
• Health or mental health services
• Handyman services for the elderly
Those who apply for assistance will need to provide their name, address, phone number, driver’s license or ID number, the number of people in their household, sources of income and expenses for the last 30 days, the reason why they lost their job, the employment status of their spouse, and what they need the money for.
People who would like to make donations toward C-CAP’s job seeker assistance project can do so through the group’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/Commerce-CAP, or through mail at P.O. Box 814, Commerce, TX 75429.
“We are challenging people to donate to this, because we would like to be able to serve 100 families,” said C-CAP President and CEO Bob Johnson. “We’re always searching for ways to support our community.”
