Celebrating Easter this Sunday will, without a doubt, look quite different than usual, as churches throughout the world live stream or record their services for their parishioners’ to view while sheltering-in-place to avoid potential exposure to coronavirus.
However, despite the lack of traditional, in-person fellowship and communion, many of the faithful are still tuning into sermons by their pastors, attending virtual Sunday school classes, and seeking opportunities to serve their community in a time of need.
“In the community, I’ve been so encouraged by the ways people are helping one another, like the ladies in my church who are sewing face masks and making sure our seniors have good food and their meds” the Rev. Deana Shultz Lowe of Westview United Methodist Church told the Herald-Banner. “The companies and organizations who made those big donations to the hospital have warmed my heart … as well as people donating to restaurants so they can provide free meals.
“Knowing all of the things people are doing helps me to stay inspired, and when I’m feeling inspired it’s hard to feel down.”
While the good that these trying times have brought out in many people has served as inspiration to many, some clergy are expressing empathy to those feeling anxiety over the interruption that COVID-19 has dealt to peoples’ everyday routines and activities.
“The Judeo-Christian seven-day week has shaped how Westerners view, organize, and live out their time,” Pastor John Kay of Kavanaugh United Methodist Church said. “The lockdown has thrown a wrench into this mechanical clock. Monday resembles Friday. Saturday looks like Wednesday.
“Different personality types have responded to new routines in different ways. Those people who seek structure have responded with uneasiness because they desire the rhythm to life made possible by routine. One local person said that he now prefers to sleep all day because the daylight only reminds him of what he cannot do.”
In addition to posting blogs and vlogs of sermons, Bible study classes, and other offerings of spiritual counseling, many local churches are also offering hotlines and other socially-distant-yet-interactive ministry.
An example is Father Edwin Leonard of Greenville’s St. William the Confessor Catholic Church allowing local Catholics to have the sacrament of penance and make confessions by appointment through email at st.williamconfessor@gmail.com.
