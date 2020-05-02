For the second time this week, local merchants demonstrated outside of the Hunt County Courthouse on Friday, protesting the county’s order which keeps some businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About a half-dozen individuals gathered at the courthouse, some carrying signs.
Ali Pippin is a cosmetologist and was objecting to how her salon operation is not considered an “essential” business under the county’s order, which is based on the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and therefore is not allowed to open because of concerns over the spread of the virus.
Pippin explained how before she received her license she had to complete 1,500 hours of training, much of which specialized in cleaning and sterilizing her equipment.
“You learn how to make sure you don’t cross-contaminate anything,” Pippin said. “And we have to update it every two years.”
“It is the same for tattoo artists and piercings,” agreed Erica Painter, who runs the Forbidden Gallery store and art gallery in downtown Greenville. Her husband Josh is the owner of the Texas Tattoo Parlor and Art Gallery, which has remained closed during the interim. “They have to update every year.”
Abbott’s order allowed a phased-in approach to reopening businesses and other agencies throughout Texas. Phase I began Friday morning and all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls were permitted to reopen but had to limit their capacity to 25 percent of their listed occupancy.
Duncan Limp said he wasn’t there necessarily to protest the businesses being closed.
“Freedom and the right to self-determination,” he said. “There are no exceptions or provisions in the Bill of Rights for a virus.”
As was the case Wednesday when just two people protested at the courthouse, the demonstrators peacefully walked around the building a few times, reached out to passing motorists and then moved on.
