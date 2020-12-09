The death this week of one of the most famous American aviators in history brought back memories to a Hunt County man, who accidentally ran across a significant memento of aviation history that was almost tossed into the trash.
Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, died on Monday in Los Angeles. He was 97.
Ten years ago, Frank Prigmore of Campbell was lucky enough to find an old footlocker found inside the garage of a Commerce residence. The footlocker belonged to Jackie L. “Jack” Ridley, not only a close friend of Yeager’s, but who also served alongside Yeager as part of the team of aviation pioneers who first broke the sound barrier.
Prigmore decided to donate the chest to Yeager during an appearance at the American Airlines C.R. Smith Museum in Dallas.
When asked about the big moment in 2010, Prigmore said Yeager was not immediately impressed by the donation.
“When we first showed the general Jack's footlocker he was like, ‘Uh so, we all got issued one of those.’” Prigmore recalled. “But his wife Victoria kept trying to explain to him that this was Jack’s, it just wasn't sinking in.”
Yeager’s appearance that day included a short film about the pilot’s amazing career, including his exploits during World War II.
“I watched him when this segment started he seemed deep in thought,” Prigmore said. “When the film was over the first things out of his mouth was about Jack, how Scott Crossfield would have broke the sound barrier and not him had it not been for Jack. I remember and I have video someplace of this after we presented the footlocker he leaned into the mic and said, ‘And there ain't a damn thing in it.’ The crowd laughed. I leaned in and said I sure wish that Broom Stick was in there. That brought another laugh.”
Prigmore said Yeager was known to use highly colorful language, which he spread throughout his conversation.
“He was a hoot,” Prigmore said. “When it came to talking about airplanes, his military and test pilot career he was dead on remembering every little detail.”
Ridley never lived in Commerce, but Prigmore has a theory of how the footlocker, which belonged to Ridley while he served at the Muroc Army Air Field — now known as Edwards Air Force Base — came to rest inside one of the homes Prigmore’s family had owned for almost a century.
Ridley was one of the three individuals chosen in 1947 to be the team behind the X-1 rocket plane which, on Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager piloted during the world’s first supersonic flight.
Ridley was the project engineer on the X-1 and Yeager often called him “the brains behind the whole X-1 test program.”
Ridley died as a passenger in a C-47 during a flight over Japan in 1957.
At first, Prigmore was at a loss to explain how one of Ridley’s trunks came to Commerce.
In 1925, his great uncle and aunt built the home at 604 Pine St. in Commerce, which had remained in the family, along with the house next door at 602 Pine St., for decades.
Early in 2010, one of Prigmore’s cousins was cleaning out the garage at the home at 604 Pine St. and asked Prigmore if he wanted to come take a look and see if he wanted any of the items inside before they were thrown away.
Buried in one corner of the garage were two footlockers, one was a plain black trunk. The other was clearly much older and weathered.
Prigmore began to scrape away the dust from on top of the chest and, as he is also an aviation fan, immediately knew what he had found when he read the name.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way,’” Prigmore said. He cautiously opened the footlocker, hoping there might be more treasure inside.
“There was nothing in it. It was empty,” Prigmore recalled.
While he worked to contact the Yeagers and the museum about donating the chest, Prigmore also set out trying to learn how it had made its way to Commerce.
A second name, Margaret Lew Llewelly, is inscribed on the footlocker, which didn’t mean anything until he learned the family member who lived in the home in the 1950s had a close friend with a similar name.
