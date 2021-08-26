This Saturday, Greenville’s Uptown Forum will again be the stage for the unique dance performance, “Whimsically Eloquent Remixed,” in which four dancers will use the building’s spiraling layout of stairways in an in-person/virtual production.
The performance will be presented by locally-based professional dance company Vaughn Dance, and as the word ‘remixed’ implies, the production will be a re-staging of the original “Whimsically Eloquent,” which was first performed at the Forum in November 2019.
“What we did this time, is we doubled everything,” said Maria Vaughn, who choreographed and who will also dance in the production. “Last time, we had two dancers. This time, we’ll have four. Last time, we had a solo cellist providing the music. This time, we’ll have a cello and and a violin.
“It should be exciting, and there’s enough they we’ve added that’s new, that even those who saw it the first time should find it worth a second watching,” Vaughn added.
Also in the spirit of the original “Whimsically Eloquent,” Vaughn drew inspiration from a variety of influences for the updated production.
“There’s not so much of a storyline to it, but I kind of based the idea off of a CD that was a collaboration between Bobby McFerrin and Yo-Yo Ma (1991’s “Hush”), which I fell in love with,” Vaughn said. “The ideas also came from the layout of the Uptown Forum itself, so it’s kind of art based on art and art based on architecture.”
Saturday’s production at the Uptown Forum will be one of the many choreographed by Vaughn that have been performed in unusual places. For example, while still a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, she created a production that was performed at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Tickets for watching the performance in person will cost between $25 and $28, depending on where the patron wishes to sit, and tickets for a virtual live viewing will cost $15. All tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3jfNzzS
The event will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine being served at 4:30 p.m., with the performance beginning shortly after, and will continue until 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Uptown Forum at 2610 Lee St. in downtown Greenville.
Vaughn Dance, a professional dance troupe, is working to hire out their services for a variety of live, video and photographic projects. Upcoming projects for the group include a Christmas production, which is planned to take place at Greenville’s Texan Theater, as well as a virtual reality video shoot.
Those interested in sponsoring Vaughn Dance, which is a nonprofit organization, may inquire through email at vaughndance@gmail.com or call 786-857-7434.
