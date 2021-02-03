CVS Health has announced it will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 70 CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas.
For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.
Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 38,000 total doses. Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout Texas, including Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco.
As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.