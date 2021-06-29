The Greenville City Council will meet this morning to award a contract to a Grand Prairie construction company to fix dozens of streets damaged by broken water or sewer lines.
The $618,000 contract, which will be awarded to Banda Construction, calls for the repair of roads where utility workers had to cut into the roadway to fix broken water or sewer lines. Across the city, many roadways are damaged by the repair work.
The Council will meet at 9 a.m., and for the first time in a year, they will meet at the Municipal Building. Due to COVID-19, the City Council has been meeting at Fletcher Warren Civic Center. Mayor Jerry Ransom announced the move back to the Municipal Building last week.
The road construction project is just one of many that the Council will approve in the coming months after voters approved another road construction bond in March. This bond will provide $50 million in funds to repair and rebuild roads across the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.