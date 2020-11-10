Santa Claus is expected to arrive in Greenville this weekend, along with a variety of vehicles, to help raise donations for the Toys For Tots of Hunt County.
Organizer Teri Roundtree said the “Hot Boat, Car and Bike Cruise-In” is designed to help the children in Hunt and Delta counties this holiday.
“This will be our first event of the year,” Roundtree said.
The toy drive will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley St. Although many vehicles are expected to be on hand, Roundtree said it will not be a competitive car show, just a chance to show off the entries.
Santa will be meeting with children and providing photos and will be joined by a team of St. Bernards from PsychoSense in Terrell.
“Tiger Ice will be there with concessions,” Roundtree said. “And we’ll have barbecue, of course, provided by Fat Boys BBQ in Cooper. We’re seeking new, unwrapped toys and cash donations.”
Roundtree said like just about everybody else, Toys For Tots of Hunt County has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited the number and types of fundraising events they’ve been able to host.
She said the organization’s main warehouse was just opened for the season and has about 1,000 toys for some 500 children. In 2019, Toys For Tots of Hunt County raised $30,000 to provide 5,800 toys for 1,400 children.
Toys For Tots of Hunt County has also planned a concert fundraiser, featuring Whiskey Hat, starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Empty Glass Steakhouse and Saloon in downtown Greenville.
Additional information about the organization is available online at https://HuntCountyTX.ToysforTots.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.