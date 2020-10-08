After about 30 years with the Greenville Police Department, Capt. C.J. Crawford, who is known throughout the community for her high level of involvement, has chosen to retire.
“It was a hard decision, and there were a lot of tears,” Crawford said Wednesday, on the program, Coffee, Tea, Friendlee & Me.
Crawford has been looking after her father, who was diagnosed with dementia 17 years ago and has needed round-the-clock care for the past six.
“I decided it was time for me to stop working two full-time jobs,” she told the Herald-Banner.
Crawford first started with the Greenville Police Department as a dispatcher, but she had long wanted to be a police officer.
“I always wanted to be a police officer, but when I started working, there were a lot of rules, like height requirements, that prevented women from becoming officers,” she explained. “I worked as a dispatcher for three years, and became an officer around the time those rules were being dropped.”
As she continued in her career, Crawford served on many community boards – with organizations like DrugFree Greenville – and was also active with youth education programs like the Greenville Police Department’s Explorer Program – a program designed for young people, aged 14-21, who are interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement.
“I’ve been on a lot of community boards. I’m a Rotarian, and I’m involved with CAC (Hunt County Childrens’ Advocacy Center) and Women in Need, and I also do a lot with the Spirit of Giving we do every year,” Crawford said.
Even though she is now retired, Crawford still plans to continue serving on community boards as a reserve peace officer.
In retirement, she also plans to indulge her creative spirit by starting a home business.
“I like to make things,” Crawford told the Herald-Banner. “I can do engraving, I can sew and other things, so I’ll either make things to sell or make kits that people can use to make things.”
