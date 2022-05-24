Although the caseload remains relatively low in Hunt County, state health officials are warning that instances of COVID-19 tied to omicron subvariants are ticking upward across the state.
Between May 9 and May 22, 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hunt County, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Over the past 14 days, the county has averaged four cases daily of COVID-19. A total of 1.3% of local hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients
As of May 20, the Greenville ISD was reporting no cases of COVID-19 in the schools.
Nearly half (49.7%) of eligible people in Hunt County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas and the rest of the United States is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases; however, health experts are noting that the new infections do not appear to be as deadly as previous strains, and that the health care system is better prepared to treat cases.
State data shows that as of Tuesday, the seven-day average of new cases increased by 178 compared with a week prior, bringing the average to 3,108. In March and April at this time of the month, average daily cases were 3,456 and 2,016, respectively.
“We know that case counts for COVID-19 are increasing all across our state [and] we expect that the case counts will continue to rise,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the chief state epidemiologist for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Average COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising slightly, with 803 Texans currently hospitalized with the virus.
Shuford said the disease still poses a risk to Texans’ personal health but noted that the state is in a good position to respond to the latest increase.
“Right now, our hospitals have a lot of capacity, and that’s a great thing and She also said the number of COVID-19 patients receiving attention at Texas hospitals is the lowest it’s been in the last two years hasn’t always been true through this pandemic,” she said.
The latest increase in cases can largely be attributed to two new COVID subvariants, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which represented 61.8% and 32.4%, respectively, of all cases in Texas during the week of May 7, according to state data. Both are related to earlier subvariants of omicron but don’t appear to be as virulent.
The newer BA.2.12.1 strain is expected to overtake the BA.2 strain and comprise the majority of new cases in Texas. BA.2.12.1 appears to be more transmissible but less deadly than its predecessor, Shuford said.
Carrie Kroll of the Texas Hospital Association agreed that hospitals are largely prepared to deal with this wave and said that treatments like monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills have made the health facilities better prepared to deal with the virus by preventing COVID-19 patients from reaching acute stages of the disease.
Jason Beeferman of the Texas Tribune contributed to this report
