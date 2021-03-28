More than 8,000 Hunt County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as several hundred shots were administered during the past week.
However, the latest statistics released by the Texas Department of State Health Services continue to show additional deaths attributed to the virus.
The state agency reported Friday that there had been 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, with 5,295 recoveries. Both statistics were unchanged since Monday.
The number of deaths attributed the virus was reported to be 161 Friday, an increase from three since Monday and seven since March 17.
The Hunt County Health Department has announced it would no longer be issuing daily reports on local statistics related to the virus, as the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
There had been 14,767 people in Hunt County who had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, 660 more than had been reported Monday, with 8,117 people reportedly being fully vaccinated, 961 more than at the start of the week.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The Hunt Regional Healthcare Hospital in Greenville has announced its vaccine waiting list is currently full. If the hospital receives additional vaccine allotments it intends to notify those on the current waiting list first. After that we the hospital will promote any vaccine events on its Facebook page with a link to schedule an appointment.
