The local hospital system is preparing this week to fully vaccinate more Hunt County residents against COVID-19 during two events.
Hunt Regional Healthcare reported Monday that it would be administering a second dose of the vaccine to individuals who received the initial dose during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event Jan. 22 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville. A total of 270 vaccinations were planned to be given during the event.
Those who received the initial dose are being asked to return to the church Friday at about the same time they received the first dose.
Those that received the first dose Jan 21 or 22 at the Hunt Regional Medical Partner’s Office at Hunt Regional Medical Center are being asked to return to the office Thursday or Friday at about the same time as they received the first dose.
Appointments are not necessary for the second dose, as they vaccine shots are guaranteed.
Residents should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Monday that 5,508 Hunt County residents had received the first dose of the vaccine, within 2,417 people fully vaccinated.
Hunt County’s daily COVID-19 report had not been released as of press time Monday.
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
