Hunt County has reported two additional COVID-19 cases, while Rockwall County recorded its eighth fatality at a long-term care facility.
A free COVID-19 testing site that had been scheduled in Commerce this week has been canceled.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported two more confirmed cases between late Sunday night and Monday morning. The Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a female, aged 18-30, living in ZIP code 75428, which includes Commerce and the surrounding area, who is recovering at home and a female, aged 50-65, residing in ZIP code 75422, which included the Campbell area, who is also recovering at home.
As of press time Monday, Stovall’s office was listing 65 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while 19 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Monday that 1,577 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19 as of Monday.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported the number of confirmed cases at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall continue to rise.
“We regret to inform you that another fatality has occurred at Broadmoor,” Neville said in a statement. “To date, there are 60 COVID-19 cases in Broadmoor, 39 residents (15 recovered), 21 staff (17 recovered), and eight fatalities. Broadmoor administration is conducting another round of testing today and tomorrow on all residents and staff. Broadmoor now has the support of the city of Rockwall Fire Department, who has begun working with them to mitigate spread and will conduct a site assessment this week.
On May 15, Gov. Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced that local fire departments in Texas will begin providing or coordinating testing in nursing homes throughout the state.
The city of Rockwall Fire Department and the Royse City Fire department will also be conducting site assessments of each nursing home in Rockwall County. Assessments will include a review of the facility’s policies and procedures, personal protective equipment, infection control guidelines and provide recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Fire departments will also determine if additional response operations are necessary.
Hunt County Emergency Management Director Richard Hill reported Monday that a free COVID-19 testing site planned Tuesday at the Commerce Fire Department had been canceled, as Abbott’s office has transferred the team which would be hosting the event to conduct testing of employees at a Houston-area meat processing facility.
