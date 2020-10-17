The current surge in COVID-19 cases in Hunt County is continuing, with 15 additional cases reported Thursday night, but also with twice as many recoveries.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included seven from the Greenville ZIP codes, two from Quinlan, and one each from Caddo Mills, Campbell, Commerce and Lone Oak.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, released Thursday night, indicated there had been 1,842 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,652 recoveries, an increase of 31 patients from Wednesday’s totals. There were 168 current cases reported, with a total of 153 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 15 remaining in the hospital.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 42 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 38 as of Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had 22,465 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Friday morning, an increase of 1,825 tests in the past week.
Another free COVID-19 testis scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.