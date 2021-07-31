The surge in COVID-19 cases continued to strain local hospitals as admissions continue to rise across the state.
In Hunt County, active cases climbed above 125 on Thursday. Texas reported more than 6,000 new cases on Thursday, and the state has more than 60,000 cases in July — triple from June.
With vaccination rates stagnate, the Texas Department of Health Services is offering $10 million to local organizations working to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas.
The Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program will provide $50,000 to $150,000 grants to a wide range of groups engaged in vaccine education to increase the number of fully vaccinated Texans and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Hunt County’s vaccination rate for those 12 and older is 34.6% — one of the worst in the state. However, in terms of the Metroplex.Hunt County is 14th out of the 18 counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, there are 130 intensive care unit beds. There are more than 1,400 people admitted with COVID-19 across the Metroplex.
Hospitalizations have surged across the state, with 26 consecutive days of increased admissions for COVID-19. Nearly 6,000 people have been admitted to hospitals in July.
On Friday, new evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show.
Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health workers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.
The documents appear to be talking points for CDC staff to use in explaining the dangers of the delta variant and “breakthrough″ infections that can occur after vaccination. Noted under communications: “Acknowledge the war has changed.”
As the documents note, COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. The CDC has always expected some breakthrough infections but has struggled with how to explain them to the public.
The documents point out that the delta variant, first detected in India, causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and Ebola virus, and is as infectious as highly contagious chickenpox.
The internal documents also cite studies from Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that the delta variant may pose a greater risk for hospitalization, intensive care treatment and death than the alpha variant, first detected in the United Kingdom.
Since January, people who got infected after vaccination make up an increasing portion of hospitalizations and in-hospital deaths among COVID-19 patients, according to the documents. That trend coincides with the spread of the delta variant.
But the CDC emphasizes that breakthrough infections are still uncommon.
