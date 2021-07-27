The current surge in new COVID-19 cases continues in Hunt County, and local health professionals are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the virus.
There are also plans to make sure children in Hunt County receive the other shots they may need before the start of the next semester.
Not all of the new cases are unvaccinated individuals, according to Hunt County Director of Homeland Security Richard Hill, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department.
“It is a bit of a combination,” Hill said. “The vast majority, the vast majority, of the new cases are unvaccinated.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday morning that Hunt County had 5,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 52 patients since Friday, with 1,006 probable cases, an increase of 22 patients in the past three days.
The county had 6,368 estimated recoveries of the virus, 57 more than was reported Friday.
There were 112 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Monday morning, 19 more than had been reported Friday.
Hill said there are no immediate indication as to whether the reportedly highly contagious Delta variants of COVID-19 are present locally, as the variants are not detected during initial testing for the virus.
“That is something which is performed in the hospital,” Hill said.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 1,079 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, an increase of 83 patients since Friday, which accounted for 24.9% of the 4,320 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 39.27% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 34.07% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 67.62% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 61.63% being fully vaccinated.
With the start of the fall semester beginning next month at schools across Hunt County, Hill said there are plans underway to make sure students are vaccinated against anything else which is required.
“This is all the stuff they need to go to school,” Hill said.
Three school vaccination clinics, one each in Greenville, Commerce and Quinlan, are to be announced later this week
At least two COVID-19 vaccination drives are scheduled this month.
• The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville is hosting the first dose of the vaccine at 10 a.m. today, with the second dose scheduled at 10 a.m. August 17. No appointment is necessary and those attending are asked to enter through the west side of the church at 3802 Washington Street.
• The Apostolic Way of Truth church in Greenville and the Texas Army National Guard are hosting free a COVID-19 vaccination event on July 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 3307 Logan Street in Greenville. Limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given and registration is available online at AWOTChurch.com
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
