The number of patients confirmed to be carrying COVID-19 in Hunt County rose by almost 20 percent in the past week, although the statistics of those recovering from the virus were unchanged during the same time.
Three new positive test results for COVID-19 were reported in Hunt County Tuesday morning.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a male, aged 65 plus, from ZIP code 75401, which is the city of Greenville; a male, aged 0-17, from ZIP code 75401; and a female, aged 18-30, also from ZIP code 75401. All three were reported recovering at home.
Stovall’s office reported one previously-reported case was removed from the county’s tracking after it was determined the person lives just outside the county’s limits.
Because three of the earlier tracked cases were either outside of Hunt County or later tested negative, there were a total of 91 positive cases of Hunt County residents reported as of press time Tuesday.
The 18 confirmed cases reported since May 27 reflect a 19.7 percent rise in cases in one week’s time.
Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, unchanged since the same point one week earlier, while 40 individuals were current cases, 38 of whom were reported recovering at home, with two patients remaining in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday morning, 2,382 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 270 more than what was reported on the morning of May 27.
