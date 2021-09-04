Multiple area school districts, including the Greenville ISD, are reporting surges in COVID-19 cases among students and staff members and several have chosen to shut their doors temporarily and undergo measures designed to curb the outbreaks.
• The latest COVID-19 count for the Greenville Independent School District, for the week ending Aug. 29, was released Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. In the report, a total of 53 student cases and 34 staff cases were reported across the district, compared to a total of 14 total cases one week earlier. The report indicated that 33 of the cases occurred on district grounds, 18 off campus, with 36 cases reported to have occurred at unknown locations
The Texas Department of State Health Services is compiling the reports from all of the campuses across the state at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
• Wolfe City ISD Superintendent Anthony R. Figueroa issued a letter to parents Friday, indicating that the current district COVID-19 count was at 22 students and eight staff.
“Although the COVID count is at a weekly lowt oday for students, the district student absence count is over 115 students,” Figueroa said. “Several grade levels at each of the four campus/centers are experiencing major staff and student absence. In a normal year, we would have 15 or less students out of school any day this week (even with Dove Season). In the worst of any flu season, the district had 68 students absent. In fact, if this was a flu season, we would have shut down yesterday or even the day before. Based on the unprecedented number of student absences throughout each campus, WCISD will close normal daily operations of all campuses at the end of the school day today.”
Figueroa said the district would resume operations on Sept. 13.
• As of Friday morning, the Rains and North Hopkins Independent School Districts had closed their campuses and extracurricular activities through the Labor Day holiday weekend, reportedly due to increases in the number of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
“It is our hope that this time away will also allow those that are sick time to heal and minimize the spread,” Rains ISD Superintendent Jennifer Johnson said in a letter to parents issued Wednesday.
