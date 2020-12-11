The most recent COVID-19 report from Hunt County reflects a sharp increase in the numbers of those who have recovered from the virus, even as state health officials added to the county’s COVID-19 death toll.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall released the latest COVID-19 daily report Thursday afternoon, which updated the totals of several statistics as of Wednesday evening.
The report indicated there had been 3,037 total COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 76 cases since the last such report was issued Monday.
There were 2,649 recoveries reported, an increase of 197 patients in two days. There were 347 current cases, a drop of 121 cases since Dec. 7, with 32 of the patients hospitalized and 315 patients recovering at home.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 41 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday unchanged from Monday’s report. The number of state-reported deaths was at 65, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 61 as of Wednesday. Both of the latter statistics were increased by three since Dec. 7.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 42,057 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County as of Thursday.
Two free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in the region. At Lakepointe Church in Rockwall and at Royse City High School. Registration for the tests is available at https://www.gogettested.com/. The test sites are using an oral PCR test.
