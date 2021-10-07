As the rate of COVID-19 continues to slow in Hunt County, at least two events are scheduled in the next week so residents can obtain a booster shot against the virus or receive their first or second doses.
Hospital officials say the number of local COVID-19 patients remains holding steady,
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 262 deaths attributed to COVID-19, seven more than on Thursday, Sept. 30. The county has recorded 81 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Tuesday afternoon.
The state agency indicated there were 310 active cases in the county, 72 less than Monday.
Hunt County had reported 8,201 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 56 more than Monday, with 2,264 probable cases, 20 more than Monday.
The county had reported a total of 10,155 estimated recoveries from the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, 48 more than Monday.
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.
As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 42.83% of Hunt County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes those individuals who had received additional doses as recommended on or after Aug. 13.
* A Pfizer vaccine event is being planned for Hunt County by a collaboration between Carevide and community partners. Pfizer third dose booster shots will be available to the public who received the first and second Pfizer doses, it has been 6 months since the second dose of the vaccine and the individual meets eligibility requirements for a booster dose. Individuals will also be able to receive the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this event, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 and will be open on a continual basis throughout the coming weeks at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville.
To see if you qualify, interested persons can visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/. To sign up to receive the vaccine, appointments can be scheduled at https://calendly.com/carevide/pfizercovidvaccines.
* Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) is hosting a vaccination clinic, offering both the Pfozer COVID boosters, along with flu vaccines, between 9:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Oct. 12 at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
A list of all locations in Hunt County with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
• Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter issued an update Tuesday afternoon on the status of COVID-9 patients at the local hospital system.
“The number of COVID+ patients and those on ventilators is holding steady,” Carter said. “As of today, there are a total of 46 COVID+ patients out of 155 total patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Thirteen of these patients are in the ICU, which has 24 total patients. Ten of the ICU COVID+ patients are on ventilators. We have no COVID+ patients who are confirmed fully vaccinated. We have one patient holding in our emergency department waiting on an inpatient bed. Those seeking COVID testing also continue to show signs of declining. We are still seeing about a 15% positivity rate. Unfortunately, our high COVID+ patient volume and staffing needs at Hunt Regional Medical Center prevent the reopening of Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce at this time. We will continue to review this situation frequently.”
• A list of all of available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd
