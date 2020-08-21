Another nursing home in Hunt County has reported a COVID-19 outbreak, while 16 new cases were confirmed Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 16 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Commerce, and one each from Caddo Mills, Wolfe City and Wills Point.
Two of the patients were hospitalized and the rest were reported recovering at home.
The county’s press release indicated an outbreak has been confirmed in the Greenville Gardens Nursing and Rehab facility, which currently includes 55 patients and 11 employees with positive COVID-19 tests. The facility is working with the Hunt County Health Authority to control the outbreak to the extent possible.
It was not immediately known if the numbers of the patients reported from the facility were included in the latest statistics released today.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated the county had 1,352 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,152 recoveries and 190 current cases. A total of 172 cases were recovering at home and 18 were recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 7,227 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Friday morning, and increase of 67 since the day before, resulting in a positivity rating of 18.7 percent.
Ten people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Friday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reports 23 fatalities in Hunt County as of today, two more than on Wednesday.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported this week that several commercial laboratories had submitted backlogs of test results to the state agency this week, which has resulted in statewide confirmed case counts and some county case counts now including some older cases.
Hunt County Health Department Director Richard Hill said that the latest numbers in Hunt County do not include any from the backlogs which have been reported in other counties.
Walk-up COVID-19 testing is being offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today and Saturday on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, 2501 State Highway 50. The testing is being provided by the university, Hunt County, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, is being performed at no cost and is open to all, with no residential or symptom requirements.
