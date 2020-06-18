More than two dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported at a Greenville assisted living facility, with nine more confirmed cases reported by the office of Hunt County Judge bobby Stovall.
Stovall’s office reported late Wednesday night that 26 positive test results for COVID-19 have been reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services at the Colonial Lodge in Greenville, with 25 of the cases new and one having been previously reported. Based on reports, there appear to be 19 current cases among residents, and seven cases among the staff.
The cases included five patients aged 90-99; eight patients aged 80-89; and six patients aged 70-79.
Teams of firefighters from departments across North Texas were involved with the process of testing residents at a total of 139 nursing homes in Hunt, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall counties.
Hunt County’s facilities were tested on May 30, with the exception of Briarcliff in Greenville, which had already performed its own tests.
A total of 15 people have reportedly died because of the virus at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
Stovall’s office also reported nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, eight from Greenville and one from the Quinlan area. The cases included a female, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75402; a male, 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402; a male 18-30, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402; a female, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75402; a female, 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402; and a female, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75402.
