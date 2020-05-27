Hunt County’s numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases held steady again Wednesday as the numbers of people tested for the virus continue to rise.
The daily report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall indicated there were 73 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 22 individuals were current cases, 20 of whom were reported recovering at home and two patients remain in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Wednesday. All of the statistics were unchanged from Monday’s update.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 2,112 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 44 more than on Tuesday.
A free mobile testing site was conducted Wednesday at the Commerce Fire Department. The total number of tests performed was not available as of press time Wednesday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday, with 146 people having recovered and 2,211 tests performed.
A total of 12 people have reportedly died because of the virus in Rockwall County, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.