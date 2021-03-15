Her amazing images of comfort food and fine dining cuisine illustrate how a Greenville resident and gourmet cook has inspired creative cooking during the long-lasting pandemic.
Cindy Dubois used Facebook to show the scrumptious meals which she prepared during 2020 and into 2021. Along with photos of delectable gourmet-made-simple dinners, she mixed in online recipes, cooking tips and weekly menus.
For many, Dubois has been a shining spot during COVID-19, a role model revealing how to make the best of a bad time with her plates of appealing entrees such as Chicken L’Orange, Pecan Crusted Catfish, Sauteed Scallops or just plain Sloppy Joes.
Some of her tantalizing desserts include Blueberry Bread Pudding, Mandarin Orange Cake, Coconut Cream Pie and Texas Sheet Cake.
Dubois, a Fort Wayne, Indiana native who will celebrate 51 years of marriage with her husband Marv this month, explains her passion for creating good eats.
“I just like to cook,” Dubois said during a recent interview. “COVID was the perfect opportunity and challenge for me. I’ve always cooked and enjoyed having a lot of people for dinner, but during COVID, it became more of a challenge because you can’t get out, and you end up putting together whatever you have in the refrigerator and make it do. I try to use up what I’ve got.”
With her ability to devise distinctive dining experiences, Dubois proves to be a remarkably versatile cook along with her assistant, “sous chef” Marv.
“I haven’t been to the grocery store in a year,” she said. “But I order food for pick up. Almost everything that I cook, I can find here in Greenville. I’m very lucky. I have a husband who helps me and is easy to please in the eating department. He’ll eat whatever I put in front of him!”
When Marsha Fincher found herself running out of ideas about what to make for dinner, she found encouragement in the Facebook posts of her friend Cindy Dubois. Instead of the same old meat and potatoes, Dubois continued to create unique table fare.
“During the pandemic, Cindy was bored and decided to cook and share on Facebook pictures of meals along with recipes and a weekly menu,” Fincher said. “When she stopped posting the menus, I told her that I had been following her. She didn’t know until then that I had been preparing her same menu, but a week later. Whatever she prepared on Monday, I cooked the next Monday. With a few little tweaks, I kept to her menu. Of course, my meals never turned out to look like hers! Thankfully, she has continued to do the menus. Also, Cindy introduced me to some special recipes such as the wonderful Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes.”
The following is Fincher’s Facebook note in which she duplicates Dubois’ recommended menu from the week before.
“Tonight it’s pulled pork, sweet Hawaiian rolls, macaroni salad, watermelon and homemade peach cobbler,” Fincher said.
“Marsha surprised me with how much she followed my posts,” Dubois said. “She really appreciated the meals and wanted the menus to continue for people to make during the week coming up.”
Dubois’ daughter Emily Duke is a teacher at Greenville High School, and Emily’s husband is football coach Darren Duke. The Dukes have three children, Stella, Sawyer and Scarlett. For her birthday, Emily asked her mother for a special gift, one that would be particularly appreciated during the pandemic.
“I want to give a huge shoutout to my mom,” Emily Duke said in a post on her mother’s Facebook page. “She’s always been wonderful in every way, but lately she’s really outdone herself. She asked me on my birthday in October what I wanted, and the answer was easy. ’I’d like you to make dinner for me (and my family of five) once a week.’ Crazy request, I know. She said yes, and EVERY single week, she has brought us a complete meal! My mom is an excellent chef, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this gift, especially this year.”
“Since Emily’s birthday, I’ve made dinner and delivered it every Wednesday night,” Dubois said. “Usually it’s a crockpot thing. They eat at all different times; it’s crazy over there with three kids. When I cook for my daughter, son-in-law and the grandkids, I always have to include dessert.”
For Valentine’s Day, Dubois made a Poppyseed Cake and two charcuterie trays, one for her and her husband and another larger tray for the Duke family.
Sometimes Dubois uses a cooking technique called sous vide, which is a process of vacuum sealing food in a bag and then cooking it to a precise temperature in a water bath. It is used in many gourmet restaurants by famous chefs. Dubois utilizes sous vide especially for cooking pork tenderloin.
“My son Nick lives in Seattle and is kind of an experimental cook,” Dubois said. “He does more exotic stuff than I do. He got me the sous vide cooker three years ago when the technique was cutting edge. With sous vide, you cannot overcook meat. It goes to a certain degree and it just stays there.”
Once the pandemic ends, the gracious hostess looks forward to resuming dinner parties where she can serve her signature seven-course meal. “We always start in the living room with an amuse-bouche (small appetizer),” Dubois said. “Then we go to the table for six more courses. One is always a cheese course and one is a palate cleanser. Usually, a salad, main course and dessert are parts of the seven courses. If I do a salad, it’s different from anything that I’ve done before.”
The following is an example of a Dubois seven-course meal.
1. Amuse-bouche: Tiny phyllo dough cup with sliver of roast beef, a dab of bleu cheese dressing, two small arugula leaves and a sprinkling of crumbled bleu cheese.
2. Caprese salad served in a crystal sorbet dish: mozzarella balls with grape tomatoes, slivers of basil and a peach balsamic dressing.
3. Soup course: A ring of rice surrounded by slivered carrots, slivered green beans, small rounds of green onion and baby peas. Hearty broth poured at table.
4. Palate cleanser: Tiny shot of Chambord liquor with a square of dark chocolate.
5. Stack of house made creamed corn topped with sauteed scallops and salad.
6. Cheese course: Selection of four cheeses.
7. Cherries Jubilee: Cognac poured over and lighted at table. Served in a meringue cup with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Served with decaf Texas pecan coffee.
