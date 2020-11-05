Hunt County’s death toll connected to COVID-19 continues to rise, as does the total number of residents who have contracted the virus.
The county has recorded more than 90 new cases in the past three days, and added two new deaths Wednesday, with state officials adding another fatality, while another school district has canceled classes because of COVID-19.
Another 32 cases were reported Wednesday night. The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 20 from the Greenville ZIP codes, four each from Caddo Mils and Wolfe City, three from Quinlan and one from Lone Oak.
The latest deaths included a male, 65-plus from Greenville and another male, 65-plus from Greenville who was first reported with the virus Tuesday, where he was reported to be resting at home.
The remaining new cases were all reported to be resting at home Thursday.
Hunt County had reported 2,187 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated that 1,891 patients had recovered from the virus, an increase of 40 people since Oct. 30.
There were 261 current cases, with 235 people reported recovering at home and 26 people hospitalized.
A total of 35 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths had risen from 45 Monday to 48 Thursday and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Thursday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 27,748 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday.
Lone Oak High School was already closed and students learning remotely until Nov. 17. Lone Oak ISD Superintendent Lance Campbell announced Wednesday that since that time additional staff members who worked at multiple schools had tested positive for COVID-19 which required the closure of all of the campuses in the district.
High school students are still expected to return on Nov. 17, with the elementary and middle school campuses closed until Nov. 30, although middle school extracurricular activities can resume after Nov. 19.
In the interim, students will be learning remotely and all campuses will be deep cleaned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.