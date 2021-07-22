The surge in serious COVID-19 cases in Hunt County and North Texas continues, with the surrounding region accounting for more than one of every four patients hospitalized with the virus in the entire state.
Area health officials are still urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with at least two vaccination events scheduled, including one today in Quinlan.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 896 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, which accounted for 26.99% of the 3,319 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas, as well as 6.8% of all of the patients hospitalized in the service area.
Hunt County Director of Homeland Security Richard Hill, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department, said the local numbers have taken an alarming jump.
“As of our last conference call, we had 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19,” Hill said. “That’s compared to the previous conference call where that number was three,”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Hunt County had 5,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 21 patients since Friday, with 976 probable cases, 12 more than on July 16.
The county had 6,297 estimated recoveries of the virus, 20 more than was reported Friday.
There were 80 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Wednesday morning, 24 more than had been reported one week earlier. That total had risen to as high as 88 active cases as of Monday.
“Our inpatient COVID numbers are holding steady at this time with no increase in patients hospitalized,” said Lisa Hill with the Hunt Regional Medical Center.
As of July 14, the Hunt Regional Medical Center had a 14.84% lab-confirmed COVID hospitalization rate. None of the patients had been vaccinated.
Fortunately, there is no word that the particularly dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 has reached Hunt County or the surrounding area.
Lisa Hill said the hospital district has not been testing for it as of now.
“We do not have any information on the Delta variant,” she said. “Determining whether or not an individual has this variant requires much more in depth testing, which we do not perform in our lab.”
“There are no known cases in the North Texas region,” Richard Hill said, referring to Trauma Service Area E.
The virus is also still impacting local businesses and organizations. Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH reported that it would have to close through next Monday, July 26, due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Hunt County is still vulnerable to COVID-19, with only about a third of its residents fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 38.55% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 33.71% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 67.03% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 61.36% being fully vaccinated.
At least two vaccination drives are scheduled this month, one of them today.
Carevide is hosting the “Take Your Best Shot” Community COVID-19 vaccine event between 4 and 6:30 p.m. today at AE Butler Elementary, 410 Clardy Drive in Quinlan, The vaccination is free and the event is open to the public with no appointment needed. Those wanting additional information can call 903-455-5958.
The Apostolic Way of Truth church in Greenville and the Texas Army National Guard are hosting free a COVID-19 vaccination event on July 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 3307 Logan Street in Greenville. Limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given and registration is available online at AWOTChurch.com
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
